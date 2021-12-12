Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon 2021 In Review

Still from the video

Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon was a top 21 story from March 2021: The band shared a video of their performance of "Float" from their latest Fantastic Not Traveling Music Show livestream concert, but this one was performed on a hot hot-air balloon!

For this installment of the band's popular livestream series they took to the skies above their hometown of San Diego, Ca and performed for fans at 3,500 feet aboard the balloon.

Frontman Jon Foreman had this to say, "In a season filled with low moments, we were looking to lift everyone's spirits. Singing songs from a hot air balloon, rather than in a concert hall? Only in 2021!" Watch their performance of "Float" below:

