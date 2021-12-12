Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon 2021 In Review

Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon was a top 21 story from March 2021: The band shared a video of their performance of "Float" from their latest Fantastic Not Traveling Music Show livestream concert, but this one was performed on a hot hot-air balloon!
For this installment of the band's popular livestream series they took to the skies above their hometown of San Diego, Ca and performed for fans at 3,500 feet aboard the balloon.
Frontman Jon Foreman had this to say, "In a season filled with low moments, we were looking to lift everyone's spirits. Singing songs from a hot air balloon, rather than in a concert hall? Only in 2021!" Watch their performance of "Float" below:
NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah Share 'Hometown Christmas'
Switchfoot Premiere 'the bones of us' Video
NEEDTOBREATHE Recruit Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me'
Switchfoot Release 'i need you (to be wrong)' Video
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour