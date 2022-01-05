True Story Of Tattoo The Earth Tour Book Coming This Spring

The inside story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour that featured Metallica, Slayer, Slipknot and more, is being told by the trek's creator Scott Alderman in a brand new book.

"Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour" will be published on March 15, 2022 and will include illustrated with memorabilia and never-before-seen photos.

Alderman created the tour as marriage of sorts between the world of heavy rock and skin art. He said at the time, "When the kids catch the vibe between the musical artists and the body artists, they are going to get off in a big way."

"Nothing represents the counter youth culture like music and body art. It is a statement of purpose and a passport to another way of living. We're simply creating a venue where it can be expressed."

Scott says of the new book, "This book offers a unique peek inside the world of music festivals, metal, and tattooing. And gives the reader a front row seat to a watershed time in our culture at the turn of the millennium. "

