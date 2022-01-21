Testament Part Ways With Gene Hoglan

Testament have shared the sad news that they have amicably parted ways with iconic drummer Gene Hoglan after a decade due to conflicting scheduling commitments.

The band had this to say, "We are beyond grateful to have had Gene Hoglan behind our drum throne for ten years, several albums and countless tour dates. Unfortunately, our brother Gene's additional tours and solo endeavors in 2022 conflict insurmountably with Testament's rescheduled dates after two years of lost time due to the pandemic. Rather than Testament having to reschedule upcoming dates (yet again) or Gene having to cancel his own plans, we have decided to amicably part ways.

"We understand that this announcement will cause some disappointment but rest assured: There is no drama, only the best of vibes between us. As Gene embarks upon a new chapter, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for bringing the most powerful drum beats to Testament and heavy metal. We have no doubt he will continue to bring it as only he can. Gene Hoglan will always be family and we ask all of you to join us in wishing him only the best of luck going forward!

"Also rest assured that we will continue to deliver yet another top notch addition to Testament and will reveal soon! We will see you all on tour very soon!"

The lineup changes as the band prepares to hit the road with Exodus and Death Angels for the rescheduled North American The Bay Strikes Back Tour that is scheduled to kick off on April 9th in San Luis Obispo, CA at the Fremont Theater and conclude on May 25th in

Bay Strikes Back 2022 dates:

4/9/2022 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

4/10/2022 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4/12/2022 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/13/2022 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

4/15/2022 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

4/16/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

4/19/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

4/20/2022 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4/21/2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's

4/22/2022 - Dallas, TX -Amplified Live

4/23/2022 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

4/25/2022- Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

4/26/2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/27/2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/28/2022 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

4/30/2022 - Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom

5/1/2022 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5/2/2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

5/3/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

5/5/2022 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/6/2022 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

5/7/2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

5/9/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/10/2022 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

5/11/2022 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5/12/2022 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

5/14/2022 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/15/2022 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/17/2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

5/19/2022 - Denver, CO - Summit

5/20/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5/22/2022 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5/23/2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

5/25/2022 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

