The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Tour

The Acacia Strain have announced that they will be hitting the road for a U.S. summer headline trek that they are dubbing the Tune Low Die Slow tour.

They are launching the tour in support of their latest album "Slow Decay" and have recruited Malevolence, I AM, and 156/Silence to support them on the trek.

The tour is kicking off on June 24th in Hamden, CT at Space Ballroom. Malevolence will join the tour beginning on June 28th through the final stop on July 17th in Hampton Beach, NH. See the dates below:

6/24 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

6/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

6/26 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

6/28 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

6/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

7/1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

7/2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

7/3 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

7/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

7/6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

7/7 - Des Moines, IA - xBK

7/8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

7/9 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

7/10 - Grand Rapids, MI The Stache

7/12 - Toledo, OH - Ottawa Tavern

7/13 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

7/14 - Horseheads, NY - The L

7/15 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

7/16 - Burlington, VT Higher Ground

7/17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

