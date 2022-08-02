The Commoners Deliver Fill My Cup Video

The Commoners have premiered a music video for their new single "Fill My Cup". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Find A Better Way", which will arrive on November 4th.

"The new album authentically embodies the rock and roll, soul, and blues rock experience," says the band's lead singer, Chris Medhurst. "That's something we really wanted to bring back. That's the roots. That's what we listen to."

"The Black Crowes are a considerable influence for us," says Medhurst. "Derek Trucks, Marcus King, Led Zeppelin, and The Allman Brothers Band, too. These are the bands that we wear on our sleeves as we aspire to create our own music and sound.

"The vision from the beginning was to marry old and new southern rock together in a way that was unique to the band's Canadian roots," explains Citrullo. "By adding the soul and rock elements of the Black Crowes, and the southern blues rock undertones of the Allman Brothers to a production style akin to Blackberry Smoke and Rival Sons, I think we developed an authentic sound that compares sonically to some of our favourite records across all of those music genres." Watch the video below:

