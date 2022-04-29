The Damn Truth Announce New Single and UK Tour

(Noble) Montreal rockers The Damn Truth have announced they will return to the UK for an 11-date tour, and will also release a new single "Look Innocent" on Friday May 6th.
The band will support Planet Rock's Rocktober shows at Bristol O2 Academy (Oct 15) and Sheffield O2 Academy (Oct 22), followed dates supporting King King at Northampton Roadmender (Oct 16), Southampton 1865 (Oct 20), Liverpool Hangar 34 (Oct 21).
In addition to the above, The Damn Truth will also headline their own concerts including Norwich Waterfront Studio (Oct 18), Chester Live Rooms (Oct 23), Newcastle Cluny (Oct 25), Glasgow Stereo (Oct 26), York Fulford Arms (Oct 27), and London's Black Heart (Oct 28).
