The Devil Wears Prada To Play Zombie And ZII EPs in Full On Tour

The Devil Wears Prada have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a brand new headline tour that will feature support from Stray From the Path and Dying Wish.
The trek will feature the band performing the Zombie EP and the ZII EP in full, along with a selection of greatest hits and is set to kick off on August 4th in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave.
Jeremy DePoyster had this to say, "With live music back in full swing, we knew we had to come out this summer with a bang. Playing both Zombie EPs front-to-back was a no-brainer, and we can't wait to bring the heavy every night. We're also tossing in some of our oldest and newest favorites as well, so do not miss this undead summer party. It's going to be nuts."
Mike Hranica added, "It's going to be amazing playing through ZII - the songs were born during lockdown, so we've yet to play most of these tunes live.
"The original Zombie EP is a proud and fundamental component to our band, combined with support from Stray and Dying Wish, is all going to make for an excellent tour, and there'll be even more news to come! I can confidently say this will be a summer run to remember."
8/4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
8/5 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
8/6 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
8/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
8/9 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
8/10 - Reading, PA - Reverb
8/11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
8/12 - Boston, MA - Paradise
8/13 - Montreal, QC - Corona
8/14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
8/16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
8/17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
8/18 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
8/19 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre
8/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
8/21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
8/23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
8/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
8/25 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
8/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent
8/27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
8/28 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre
8/30 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes
8/31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9/1 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
9/2 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
9/3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
9/4 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
9/6 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
9/7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9/9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
9/10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
9/11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere 'Watchtower' Video
The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
The Devil Wears Prada To Play Zombie And ZII EPs in Full On Tour
Trail of Dead Share First Single From Quadraphonic Album
Memphis May Fire Announce Remade In Misery Tour
Randy Houser Shares Ode To His Wife With Still That Cowboy
Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys Lead Punk In The Park Lineup
Brooks & Dunn Reboot With First Arena Tour In Over A Decade
Erra Announce The Pull From The Ghost Tour
New Single Revealed From Dr. John's Final Studio Album