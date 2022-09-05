The Devil Wears Prada To Play Zombie And ZII EPs in Full On Tour

The Devil Wears Prada have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a brand new headline tour that will feature support from Stray From the Path and Dying Wish.

The trek will feature the band performing the Zombie EP and the ZII EP in full, along with a selection of greatest hits and is set to kick off on August 4th in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave.

Jeremy DePoyster had this to say, "With live music back in full swing, we knew we had to come out this summer with a bang. Playing both Zombie EPs front-to-back was a no-brainer, and we can't wait to bring the heavy every night. We're also tossing in some of our oldest and newest favorites as well, so do not miss this undead summer party. It's going to be nuts."

Mike Hranica added, "It's going to be amazing playing through ZII - the songs were born during lockdown, so we've yet to play most of these tunes live.

"The original Zombie EP is a proud and fundamental component to our band, combined with support from Stray and Dying Wish, is all going to make for an excellent tour, and there'll be even more news to come! I can confidently say this will be a summer run to remember."

8/4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

8/5 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

8/6 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

8/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

8/9 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

8/10 - Reading, PA - Reverb

8/11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8/12 - Boston, MA - Paradise

8/13 - Montreal, QC - Corona

8/14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

8/16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

8/17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

8/18 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

8/19 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

8/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8/21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

8/23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

8/25 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

8/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

8/27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8/28 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

8/30 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

8/31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9/1 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

9/2 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

9/3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

9/4 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

9/6 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

9/7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9/9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

9/10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

9/11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

