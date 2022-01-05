The Eagles Announced Hotel California 2022 Tour 2021 In Review

Tour poster

The Eagles scored a top 21 story from November 2021 after they announced that they extended their popular Hotel California Tour into 2022 with a new leg that will visit various U.S. cities early next year.

The special trek features the band, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, joined by an orchestra and choir for a performance of the entire classic album, followed by a set of the band's hits.

Things are set to kick off on February 19th in Savannah, GA at the Enmarket Arena and will wrap up on May 19th in Austin, TX at the Moody Center ATX. See all of the dates below:

Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates

Sat Feb 19 Savannah, GA Enmarket ArenaMon Feb 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum CenterThu Feb 24 Orlando, FL Amway CenterFri Feb 25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live ArenaMon Feb 28 Tampa, FL Amalie ArenaWed Mar 02 Raleigh, NC PNC ArenaFri Mar 04 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaThu May 19 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

