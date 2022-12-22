The Gaslight Anthem Played Surprise Reunion Show (2022 In Review)

Tour poster

(Big Hassle) The Gaslight Anthem Rocked Surprise Reunion Show was a top 22 story from June 2022: The Gaslight Anthem made a surprise return to the stage June 18th with their first full band performance in four years.

We were sent these details: The band surprised 200 fans in attendance at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads (as well as a worldwide livestream audience) on Saturday, June 18 for what was to have been the final night of frontman Brian Fallon's three-show solo run at the sold-out venue.

The secret set saw The Gaslight Anthem performing greatest hits and fan favorites from throughout their catalog, along with a very special cover of Nirvana's classic "Come As You Are".

June 18 Crossroads Setlist:

Howl

Great Expectations

Old White Lincoln

Mae

We Came to Dance

Handwritten

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues

1930

Mulholland Drive

Stay Vicious

Film Noir

The Patient Ferris Wheel

The Diamond Church Street Choir

Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts

Come as You Are (Nirvana)

American Slang

45

The '59 Sound

This spring saw The Gaslight Anthem officially announce their return to active status with a world tour getting underway August 9 at Berlin, Germany's Columbiahalle and followed by an EU/UK run that includes shows at London's legendary OVO Arena Wembley (August 18) and Dublin, Ireland's National Stadium (August 23). North American dates begin September 13 at Portland, OR's Roseland Theater and then continue through early October.

Related Stories

The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show

The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show

The Gaslight Anthem Announce First Headline Tour In Four Years

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

Gaslight Anthem Music and Merch

News > Gaslight Anthem