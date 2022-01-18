The Head And The Heart Announce Every Shade of Blue Tour
The Head And The Heart have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring to launch their Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour.
The band had this to say, "It's wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured.
"We're so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can't wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude."
Jade Bird will be supporting the tour for the first leg from May 20th through June 10th. Dawes will be taking over for the second leg August 2nd August 22nd.
The third leg of the tour will feature support from Shakey Graves beginning September 17th in Richmond, VA at the Altria Theater, but will not appear at the Colorado or Ontario dates. See the dates below:
Every Shade Of Blue Tour Dates
Fri 5/20/2022 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Sun 5/22/2022 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival
Tue 5/24/2022 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
Wed 5/25/2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
Fri 5/27/2022 Pittsburgh, PA STAGE AE
Sat 5/28/2022 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater
Sun 5/29/2022 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Tue 5/31/2022 LaFayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
Wed 6/1/2022 Northampton, MA The Pines Theater at Look Park
Fri 6/3/2022 Shelburne, VT Shelburne Museum
Sat 6/4/2022 Portland, ME Thompson's Point
Mon 6/6/2022 New York, NY Pier 17 - The Rooftop
Thu 6/9/2022 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap
Fri 6/10/2022 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
Tues 8/2/2022 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Thu 8/4/2022 Houston, TX Lawn at White Oak
Fri 8/5/2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat 8/6/2022 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Mon 8/8/2022 Salt Lake City, UT Venue TBA
Tue 8/9/2022 Boise, ID Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Thu 8/11/2022 Missoula, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater
Fri 8/12/2022 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park
Tue 8/16/2022 Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield
Thu 8/18/2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Fri 8/19/2022 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre
Sat 8/20/2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Mon 8/22/2022 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Wed 9/14/2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Thu 9/15/2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
Sat 9/17/2022 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
Tue 9/20/2022 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed 9/21/2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Fri 9/23/2022 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!
Tue 9/27/2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach
Thu 9/29/2022 Detroit, MI Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Fri 9/30/2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat 10/1/2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Mon 10/3/2022 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Tue 10/4/2022 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Fri 10/7/2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory
Sat 10/8/2022 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Mon 10/10/2022 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company
Thu 10/13/2022 St Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Fri 10/14/2022 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat 10/15/2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
