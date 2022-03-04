The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)' Video

The Head And The Heart have premiered a music video for their new single "Virginia (Wind In The Night)." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Every Shade of Blue" which comes out April 29th.
Jonathan Russell had this to say about the song, "Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place - a place that is grounding.
"I'm often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else's psyche. It's part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly.
"There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night."
Watch the Jacqueline Justice directed video below:
The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)'
The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Every Shade Of Blue' Video
The Head And The Heart Announce Every Shade of Blue Tour
Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates- Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament- Matt Sorum- more
Greta Van Fleet Add Summer And Fall Dreams in Gold Tour Leg- Tool Streaming 'Opiate2' Online- Eddie Vedder- more
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ