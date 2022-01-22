The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Every Shade Of Blue' Video

The Head And The Heart have released a music video for their new single "Every Shade Of Blue", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that is set to hit stores on April 29th.
They had this to say about the album, "Every Shade Of Blue conveys a spectrum of emotions and how we live with them. The closer we get the more shades we see.
"The more shades we see the more responsibility we hold. We all want to feel loved and protected. The question is will we be supported and seen by the ones we love In Every Shade Of Blue."
As we reported earlier this week, the band will be hitting the road this spring to launch their Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour. Jade Bird will be supporting the tour for the first leg from May 20th through June 10th. Dawes will be taking over for the second leg August 2nd August 22nd.
The third leg of the tour will feature support from Shakey Graves beginning September 17th in Richmond, VA at the Altria Theater, but will not appear at the Colorado or Ontario dates. Watch their new video and see the dates below:
