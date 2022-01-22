The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Every Shade Of Blue' Video

Every Shade Of Blue Album cover art

The Head And The Heart have released a music video for their new single "Every Shade Of Blue", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that is set to hit stores on April 29th.

They had this to say about the album, "Every Shade Of Blue conveys a spectrum of emotions and how we live with them. The closer we get the more shades we see.

"The more shades we see the more responsibility we hold. We all want to feel loved and protected. The question is will we be supported and seen by the ones we love In Every Shade Of Blue."

As we reported earlier this week, the band will be hitting the road this spring to launch their Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour. Jade Bird will be supporting the tour for the first leg from May 20th through June 10th. Dawes will be taking over for the second leg August 2nd August 22nd.

The third leg of the tour will feature support from Shakey Graves beginning September 17th in Richmond, VA at the Altria Theater, but will not appear at the Colorado or Ontario dates. Watch their new video and see the dates below:

Every Shade Of Blue Tour Dates

Fri 5/20/2022 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus LiveSun 5/22/2022 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music FestivalTue 5/24/2022 Kansas City, MO Uptown TheaterWed 5/25/2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside TheaterFri 5/27/2022 Pittsburgh, PA STAGE AESat 5/28/2022 Lewiston, NY Artpark AmphitheaterSun 5/29/2022 Cleveland, OH Agora TheatreTue 5/31/2022 LaFayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple OrchardsWed 6/1/2022 Northampton, MA The Pines Theater at Look ParkFri 6/3/2022 Shelburne, VT Shelburne MuseumSat 6/4/2022 Portland, ME Thompson's PointMon 6/6/2022 New York, NY Pier 17 - The RooftopThu 6/9/2022 Vienna, VA Wolf TrapFri 6/10/2022 Boston, MA Leader Bank PavilionTues 8/2/2022 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody TheaterThu 8/4/2022 Houston, TX Lawn at White OakFri 8/5/2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactorySat 8/6/2022 Oklahoma City, OK The CriterionMon 8/8/2022 Salt Lake City, UT Venue TBATue 8/9/2022 Boise, ID Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical GardenThu 8/11/2022 Missoula, MT KettleHouse AmphitheaterFri 8/12/2022 Seattle, WA Marymoor ParkTue 8/16/2022 Portland, OR McMenamins EdgefieldThu 8/18/2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara BowlFri 8/19/2022 Berkeley, CA Greek TheatreSat 8/20/2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek TheatreMon 8/22/2022 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts By The BayWed 9/14/2022 Denver, CO Mission BallroomThu 9/15/2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUTSat 9/17/2022 Richmond, VA Altria TheaterTue 9/20/2022 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreWed 9/21/2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront ParkFri 9/23/2022 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!Tue 9/27/2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo BeachThu 9/29/2022 Detroit, MI Oakland University - Meadow Brook AmphitheatreFri 9/30/2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkSat 10/1/2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandMon 10/3/2022 Madison, WI The SylveeTue 10/4/2022 Madison, WI The SylveeFri 10/7/2022 Minneapolis, MN ArmorySat 10/8/2022 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music ParkMon 10/10/2022 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing CompanyThu 10/13/2022 St Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine AmphitheatreFri 10/14/2022 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkSat 10/15/2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Every Shade Of Blue Video

