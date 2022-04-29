The Head And The Heart To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Head And The Heart have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their fifth studio album "Every Shade of Blue" with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Wednesday, May 4.
Charity Rose Thielen had this to say about the new album, which arrived today (April 29th), "The past few years have been nothing if not transitional. The people we were at the beginning of the pandemic are not the same ones writing this now.
"Every Shade of Blue is a collection of songs that celebrates the beautiful mess that we were during this time of transformation. For us it represents that constant dance between the head and the heart, the push and pull of different ideas and voices that add up to be greater than the sum of their parts. It is a record that tries its best to reconcile who we once were with who we are now and hope one day to become." Stream or purchase the record here.
The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Tiebreaker' Visualizer
The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)' Video
The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)'
The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Every Shade Of Blue' Video
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more
Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts