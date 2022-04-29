The Head And The Heart To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Album cover art

The Head And The Heart have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their fifth studio album "Every Shade of Blue" with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Wednesday, May 4.

Charity Rose Thielen had this to say about the new album, which arrived today (April 29th), "The past few years have been nothing if not transitional. The people we were at the beginning of the pandemic are not the same ones writing this now.

"Every Shade of Blue is a collection of songs that celebrates the beautiful mess that we were during this time of transformation. For us it represents that constant dance between the head and the heart, the push and pull of different ideas and voices that add up to be greater than the sum of their parts. It is a record that tries its best to reconcile who we once were with who we are now and hope one day to become." Stream or purchase the record here.

Related Stories

The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Tiebreaker' Visualizer

The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)' Video

The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)'

The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Every Shade Of Blue' Video

News > The Head And The Heart