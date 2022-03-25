The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Tiebreaker' Visualizer

Album art

The Head And The Heart have released a visualizer video for their brand new song "Tiebreaker." The track comes from their forthcoming fifth studio album, "Every Shade of Blue," which is hitting stores on April 29th.

Jonathan Russell had this to say about the new song, "'Tiebreaker' is like a carnival ride through a wide variety of characters and relationships: lovers laughing uncontrollably, a married couple bickering, teenagers falling for each other in the moment. It makes you wonder - what do we all have in common?"

"Tiebreaker" is the third song released so far from the upcoming album, including the title track and "Virginia (Wind In The Night). Watch the visualizer below:

