.

The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-11-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Head And The Heart Cover art
Cover art

The Head And The Heart have premiered their new single "Virginia (Wind In The Night)." The song comes from their forthcoming fifth studio album, "Every Shade of Blue", which comes out April 29th.

Jonathan Russell had this to say about the track, "Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place - a place that is grounding.

"I'm often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else's psyche. It's part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly.

"There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night." Stream the song below:

Related Stories


The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)'

The Head And The Heart Premiere 'Every Shade Of Blue' Video

The Head And The Heart Announce Every Shade of Blue Tour

News > The Head And The Heart

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen- Corey Taylor- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool- more

Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more

Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More

Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest

Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix