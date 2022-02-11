The Head And The Heart Reveal 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)'

The Head And The Heart have premiered their new single "Virginia (Wind In The Night)." The song comes from their forthcoming fifth studio album, "Every Shade of Blue", which comes out April 29th.

Jonathan Russell had this to say about the track, "Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place - a place that is grounding.

"I'm often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else's psyche. It's part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly.

"There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night." Stream the song below:

