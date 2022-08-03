The Kinks Announce New 50th Anniversary Reissues

Album cover art

(hennemusic) The Kinks have announced a new series of reissues marking the 50th anniversary of a pair of early 1970s albums. Due September 9, the band will release remastered editions of their tenth record, 1971's "Muswell Hillbillies", and 1972's "Everyone's In Show-Biz."

The projects marked the start of a new chapter for the UK band: they signed a new record deal with RCA, looked back on their upbringing in London and began to turn their attention to the American public.

"Now with a new record company and a new image, I could bring some of the old wild western spirit into my music," explains Ray Davies. "These albums capture the re-emergence of the Kinks as a touring band."

"'Muswell Hillbillies' is one-of my favorite Kink's albums," adds Dave Davies. "It's a bit of a backstory to the Davies family and the characters involved."

The Kinks are previewing the reissues with audio of "Celluloid Heroes (US Single Version 2022 Edit)" and video of Ray explaining his inspiration for the song; stream both of them here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

