.

The Kinks Announce New 50th Anniversary Reissues

Bruce Henne | 08-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Kinks Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) The Kinks have announced a new series of reissues marking the 50th anniversary of a pair of early 1970s albums. Due September 9, the band will release remastered editions of their tenth record, 1971's "Muswell Hillbillies", and 1972's "Everyone's In Show-Biz."

The projects marked the start of a new chapter for the UK band: they signed a new record deal with RCA, looked back on their upbringing in London and began to turn their attention to the American public.

"Now with a new record company and a new image, I could bring some of the old wild western spirit into my music," explains Ray Davies. "These albums capture the re-emergence of the Kinks as a touring band."

"'Muswell Hillbillies' is one-of my favorite Kink's albums," adds Dave Davies. "It's a bit of a backstory to the Davies family and the characters involved."

The Kinks are previewing the reissues with audio of "Celluloid Heroes (US Single Version 2022 Edit)" and video of Ray explaining his inspiration for the song; stream both of them here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Kinks Announce New 50th Anniversary Reissues

The Kinks Share Previously Unreleased Track From Classic Albums Reissue

The Kinks Stream Moneygoround Performance Special

The Kinks Announce Livestream Performance Special

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Track From Lola 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Kinks Music and Merch

News > The Kinks

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

advertisement
Reviews

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

Latest News

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour

Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup

Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series

Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video

Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour