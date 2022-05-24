.

The Lickerish Quartet Deliver Threesome Vol 3

05-24-2022

Lickerish Quartet Cover art
(ABC) The Lickerish Quartet, the band featureing ex-Jellyfish members Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Beck, Air, Cheap Trick, Imperial Drag), Tim Smith (Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Finn Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Umajets) and Eric Dover (Imperial Drag, Slash's Snakepit, Alice Cooper, Sextus), have released their third and final child, Threesome Vol. 3.

Threesome Vol. 3 makes its way into the world via remote writing, recording, and mixing. The challenges we've all faced these last years forced Roger, Eric and Tim to finalize this EP through a series of emails, and phone calls. Home recording studios were redesigned and outfitted to complete the final four songs that were originally written together in 2017.

Threesome Vol. 3 completes the trilogy started with the release of Threesome Vol. 1 in 2020, which was called a "masterpiece" by many critics and fans alike. Threesome Vol. 2 was released in early 2021, and its first single, "Snollygoster Goon," showed another side of the band and its versatility as writers, singers and musicians. Stream it here.

