Taking Back Sunday's Lazzara Rocks New Song With The Maine and Charlotte Sands

The Maine have released a music video for their brand new song, "Loved You A Little", which features guest appearances from Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara and Charlotte Sands.

John O'Callaghan had this to say, "This song is for anyone feeling like they wasted their time on a feeling. Adam and Charlotte both gave that sentiment more energy than I could have ever imagined and now we get to share it all with you."

Lazzara shared, "It's been a privilege to have been able to see and hear the growth The Maine have shown throughout their career, and even more to have all the while call them friends. I've always been impressed with how focused and hardworking they are.

"When they reached out about 'Loved You A Little,' I was excited because there was a global pandemic and I needed something to do. What makes me proud of being a part of it is a little of the same things I admire in them rubbed off on me. In a way It helped to remind myself of who I wanted to be when I'd have been hard pressed to feel any further away from that."

Sands added, "It was such an honor to be a part of "Loved You A Little" and I am still pinching myself at the idea that I'm singing on a song with two of my favorite singers and bands of all time and they've both been and continue to be huge inspirations for me as a writer, performer, and artist.

"John and Adam are two of the best vocalists in existence and I'm thankful to them for trusting me with this song. I hope you love it as much as I do." Watch the video below:

