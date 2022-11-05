.

The Maine Share Live Video Featuring Taking Back Sunday Stars

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Maine Video still
Video still

Alt-rockers The Maine have released a live video and recording of their new song, "Loved You A Little" featuring Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara and Charlotte Sands

The clip was filmed in front of an New York City crowd at Webster Hall on their recently completed sold out tour where they were joined by Lazzara and Sands on stage for this rendition of the song.

Frontman John O'Callaghan had this to say, "Playing a new song live always tends to rack the nerves, but when you have the luxury of playing with a vet like Adam and a monster singer like Charlotte, the nerves seem to dissipate. NYC audiences get active like few other places in the world, and this night at Webster Hall was one for the scrapbook for sure. The whole band just loved this moment!"

Related Stories
The Maine Share Live Video Featuring Taking Back Sunday Stars

Taking Back Sunday's Lazzara Rocks New Song With The Maine and Charlotte Sands

Behind The EP: LOVE BY NUMB3RS' Colours

Video Premiere: Love By Numb3rs' 'Red Sun'

The Maine Share New Single 'April 7th'

News > The Maine

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more

Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more

Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more

Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Latest News

Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Announce Fall Tour

Death Cab for Cutie Share New Song 'Roman Candles'

5 Seconds of Summer Stream New Song 'Me, Myself & I'

The Maine Share Live Video Featuring Taking Back Sunday Stars

Behemoth Go Cinematic For 'Ov My Herculean Exile' Video

Max Creeps Night Flight Special To Debut This Friday

The Revivalists Share 'You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)' Video

Seth Walker Delivers 'Why Do I Cry Anymore'