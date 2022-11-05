The Maine Share Live Video Featuring Taking Back Sunday Stars

Video still

Alt-rockers The Maine have released a live video and recording of their new song, "Loved You A Little" featuring Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara and Charlotte Sands

The clip was filmed in front of an New York City crowd at Webster Hall on their recently completed sold out tour where they were joined by Lazzara and Sands on stage for this rendition of the song.

Frontman John O'Callaghan had this to say, "Playing a new song live always tends to rack the nerves, but when you have the luxury of playing with a vet like Adam and a monster singer like Charlotte, the nerves seem to dissipate. NYC audiences get active like few other places in the world, and this night at Webster Hall was one for the scrapbook for sure. The whole band just loved this moment!"

