.

The Mars Volta Change Things Up With New Album

09-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Mars Volta Album cover art
Album cover art

The Mars Volta have released their seventh studio album. The self-titled 14 tracks effort challenges everything you thought you knew about The Mars Volta, delivering a new sound for the group.

Big Picture Media sent over these details: It shakes loose the band's long-standing shibboleths - the dizzying, abrasive prog stylings of earlier albums absent. 'The Mars Volta' pulses with subtle brilliance, Caribbean rhythms underpinning sophisticated, turbulent song craft. This is guitarist/composer Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala at their most mature, most concise, most focused. Their sound and fury channeled to greatest effect.

A shift in sound. A pop album. In talks with The New York Times and The Guardian, the band explains their "sonic experimentation". "I wanted to do something else," says Bixler- Zavala to the Times. "For me, the most exciting new direction is something we haven't done: to cut things down, to do our version of pop."

"This is a heavy record. It's therapy," adds Bixler-Zavala. "I'm lucky enough to have someone like Omar in my life, to spearhead that and make it all happen. His patience and tenacity are so key to all this. I'm constantly in awe of how he does things." Stream the album here.

Related Stories


The Mars Volta Change Things Up With New Album

The Mars Volta Reveal Vigil Video and Announce New Album

The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour

The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade

The Mars Volta Announce Limited Edition Box Set

The Mars Volta Music and Merch

News > The Mars Volta

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year- 80s Hair Bands On This Season's The Top Ten Revealed- Wolfgang Van Halen- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more

Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more

advertisement
Reviews

Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1

Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Latest News

Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year

80s Hair Bands On This Season's The Top Ten Revealed

Frank Zappa Animated For 'Valley Girl' 40th Anniversary Video

John Entwistle Rarity 'I'll Try Again Today' Goes Online

The Mars Volta Change Things Up With New Album

Archetypes Collide Premiere My Own Device Video

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song

Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video