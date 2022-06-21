The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade

The Mars Volta have returned with their first new song in a decade. The group just release their new single, "Blacklight Shine", along with an accompanying short film, and have announced new tour dates.
Cedric Bixler-Zavala says that the lyrics of "Blacklight Shine" help to illuminate the idea of "a wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat that still remembers everything."
The band also announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a series of U.S. tour dates, which will mark the band's first live performances since 2012. See the dates and watch the short film below:
The Mars Volta Tour Dates
September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
September 27 - The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA
September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY
October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
October 3 - The Anthem - Washington, DC
October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI
October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA
October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA
The Mars Volta Announce Limited Edition Box Set
