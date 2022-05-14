The Who Sell Out and Tommy Continue Half Speed Reissue Series

(UMe) "The Who Sell Out" and "Tommy" are the second installment of special limited edition half speed mastered studio albums reissues coming from The Who.

These special reissues will be released on July 6th. UMe sent over the following details: These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity.

Regarded as one of the most important albums of all time, Tommy is a rock opera about a Deaf Dumb and Blind Boy, which, when released in 1969, reached No. 2 in the U.K. charts and No. 7 in the U.S. The album contains songs such as "Pinball Wizard," "The Acid Queen" & "I'm Free" and is packaged in the original sleeve artwork.

Released in 1967, The Who Sell Out was the third album released by the band and is revered for being one of the first concept albums, celebrating the short-lived pirate radio stations of the late 60s with its groundbreaking use of fake adverts and jingles between songs.

Highlights include such as "I Can See for Miles," "Armenia City in the Sky" and "Tattoo," and as with Tommy, it has been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley from the original tapes and is housed in its original sleeve with obi and certificate of authenticity.

THE WHO SELL OUT - HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACK LIST

SIDE 1

Armenia City In The Sky

Heinz Baked Beans

Mary Anne With The Shaky Hand

Odorono

Tattoo

Our Love Was

I Can See For Miles

SIDE 2

Can't Reach You

Medac

Relax

Silas Stingy

Sunrise

Rael (1 And 2)

THE WHO TOMMY - HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACKLIST

SIDE 1OvertureIt's A Boy

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

The Hawker

SIDE 2

Christmas

Cousin Kevin

The Acid Queen

Underture

SIDE 3

Do You Think It's Alright?

Fiddle About

Pinball Wizard

There's A Doctor

Go To The Mirror!

Tommy, Can You Hear Me?

Smash The Mirror

Sensation

SIDE 4

Miracle Cure

Sally Simpson

I'm Free

Welcome

Tommy's Holiday Camp

We're Not Going To Take It

