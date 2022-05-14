The Who Sell Out and Tommy Continue Half Speed Reissue Series

(UMe) "The Who Sell Out" and "Tommy" are the second installment of special limited edition half speed mastered studio albums reissues coming from The Who.
These special reissues will be released on July 6th. UMe sent over the following details: These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity.
Regarded as one of the most important albums of all time, Tommy is a rock opera about a Deaf Dumb and Blind Boy, which, when released in 1969, reached No. 2 in the U.K. charts and No. 7 in the U.S. The album contains songs such as "Pinball Wizard," "The Acid Queen" & "I'm Free" and is packaged in the original sleeve artwork.
Released in 1967, The Who Sell Out was the third album released by the band and is revered for being one of the first concept albums, celebrating the short-lived pirate radio stations of the late 60s with its groundbreaking use of fake adverts and jingles between songs.
Highlights include such as "I Can See for Miles," "Armenia City in the Sky" and "Tattoo," and as with Tommy, it has been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley from the original tapes and is housed in its original sleeve with obi and certificate of authenticity.
SIDE 1
Armenia City In The Sky
Heinz Baked Beans
Mary Anne With The Shaky Hand
Odorono
Tattoo
Our Love Was
I Can See For Miles
SIDE 2
Can't Reach You
Medac
Relax
Silas Stingy
Sunrise
Rael (1 And 2)
1921
Amazing Journey
Sparks
The Hawker
SIDE 2
Christmas
Cousin Kevin
The Acid Queen
Underture
SIDE 3
Do You Think It's Alright?
Fiddle About
Pinball Wizard
There's A Doctor
Go To The Mirror!
Tommy, Can You Hear Me?
Smash The Mirror
Sensation
SIDE 4
Miracle Cure
Sally Simpson
I'm Free
Welcome
Tommy's Holiday Camp
We're Not Going To Take It
Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Lybica Share Debut Songs
Rufus Wainwright Announces Special Guests For City Winery Shows
Max Creeps Announce Nobody Cares About You Tour
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued
Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City
The Who Sell Out and Tommy Continue Half Speed Reissue Series
The Hu Rock The Mojave For 'This Is Mongol' Video
Greg Puciato Shares 'Never Wanted That' Video
State Champs Recruit Mitchell Tenpenny For Act Like That
The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video
Mickey Gilley's Celebration of Life Will Be Livestreamed