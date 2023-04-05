The Devil Wears Prada, Excision and Wooli Team For 'Reasons'

(Atom Splitter) There's a massive release coming this week via Subsidia Records. "Reasons" from Excision, Wooli, and The Devil Wears Prada was released today, Wednesday, April 5.

This track combines Excision's domineering dubstep sounds with Wooli's signature melodic bass underneath The Devil Wears Prada's soaring metalcore vocals. Longtime friends Excision and Wooli have worked together many times in the past, including their recent collaboration "Titans" and "Name Drop."

This is their first time working with The Devil Wears Prada, and it came together flawlessly, meeting in the middle between emotional rock instrumentals, aggressive electronics, and a memorable topline - something fans from all of those worlds will appreciate. There has always been a clear connection between electronic and metal music, from the percussion builds to the headbanging moshpits, and the come-as-you-are attitude of the crowd. With dedicated fanbases across both genres, "Reasons" has unlimited potential. Stream it here.

With over a decade of experience, Excision has established a well-respected bass mecca. His discography spans five full-length studio albums, five EPs, over 30 singles, and numerous fan-favorite mixes, all of which have collectively amassed over 100 million streams. Excision has performed to massive crowds at EDC Las Vegas five years in a row, has headlined festivals across the globe including Shambhala, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and many others, and has consistently toured for nearly 10 years. He's spent the majority of his career being a leader and innovator in the bass music scene, continuously pushing the boundaries of heavy bass and production, championing an unmatched dedication to his craft and the fan experience within the genre. He's helped build an engaged community through his multiple annual festivals, Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and Paradise Blue.

Wooli's mammoth-sized bass music twists harmonic sounds into a grimy discography of varying tastes. Blending icy compositions with fiery drops, his prehistoric mark captures millions of listeners through immersive performances and heavy bass. He boasts a dynamic suite of releases spanning Monstercat, Never Say Die, Ophelia and Subsidia Records. Wooli's monumental performances draw religious crowds at festival stages like EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, Lost Lands, and more, and his 2021-22 Destination Tour spanned 32 dates across North America's biggest cities, solidifying his place as a leader within the scene. From primeval performances to melodic masterpieces, Wooli is commanding bass music's future as one of this generation's most compelling acts.



Contrast gives art dimension. The juxtaposition of two seemingly disparate elements sparks friction, bringing life to any canvas. The Devil Wears Prada rely on contrast as they nimbly balance metallic turbulence, hardcore spirit, provocatively eloquent lyricism, and melodic exorcism. In between these opposing extremes, the band have fashioned an ever-evolving signature style buttressed by layers of sonic hues. The group has had consistent album chart success, with six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart between 2011 and 2021. The Devil Wears Prada released their 8th album, Color Decay, in September of 2022 and have already garnered millions of streams. Over the last 15+ years, The Devil Wears Prada have cemented themselves in the metal scene, and have demonstrated a clear ability and talent to continue innovating and growing with their fans.

"For this one, we wanted to bring together the heavy bass that our fans love with the raw energy of metal-influenced vocals. It was awesome working with Wooli and The Devil Wears Prada on this cross-genre collab," states Excision.

"Excision and I originally started this a while ago and knew we needed a band like The Devil Wears Prada on it," says Wooli. "This was my first time working with a band and I am extremely pleased with how this came along. Working with The Devil Wears Prada was an incredible experience. They are insanely talented writers and artists. I'm super excited for this one to come out!"

The Devil Wears Prada offers, "When Excision and Wooli approached us about working together on a song, we were so stoked for the opportunity to dive into uncharted territory for The Devil Wears Prada. It was fun injecting the lyrical and musical flavors from [the 2022 album] Color Decay onto an EDM track, and the emotional and aggressive nature of our sound fit perfectly with their mastery of modern bass music."

