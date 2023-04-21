(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada will release the deluxe edition of their eighth album Color Decay on May 5 via Solid State. Today, the band has shared the video for the additional song "Ignorance."
The expanded version will be available digitally and on vinyl. It will include 10 additional tracks - a treasure trove that features two new songs, acoustic versions of Color Decay favorites, live renditions, and remixes. Collectors, rejoice!
"This track came about near the very end of the Color Decay sessions," the band shares. "We had almost wrapped the record when Kyle cooked up the original demo for it, and we knew it was something special! We are stoked that it's finally getting released and that we can continue our expansion of the Color Decay universe."
The band continues, "Writing and producing 'Ignorance' was like an experiment in what we can do as The Devil Wears Prada. We are always trying to push our creative boundaries, and this track delivers that with a combination of things you wouldn't expect from us, like an acoustic intro, a guitar solo, and a bunch of hyperpop synths."
The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Ignorance' Video
