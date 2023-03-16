The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Reaching' Video and Expand Color Decay

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a video for their track, "Reaching", which is one of the ten new songs that will be included on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their "Color Decay" album.
Frontman Mike Hranica said of the song, "'Reaching' is a song about unapologetic growth. I feel we often hear songs of resilience and strength that don't really cover the dirty, harder times. It takes struggle and failure to better oneself, and I think that's the soul of this tune."
The expanded version of "Color Decay" will be available digitally and on vinyl and is set to hit stores on May 5th. It will include 10 additional tracks - a treasure trove that features two new songs, acoustic versions of Color Decay favorites, live renditions, and remixes.
"We've been so proud of and grateful for Color Decay feedback, and with that, we're releasing our first deluxe edition in 15 years. Listeners have all chimed in with favorited tracks and we've cooked up a bunch of videos; fast forward, we figured we had no choice but to grow the Color Decay universe even bigger," the band said of the expanded offering.
Color Decay Tracklisting:
"Exhibition"
"Salt"
"Watchtower"
"Noise"
"Broken"
"Sacrifice"
"Trapped"
"Time"
"Twenty-Five"
"Fire"
"Hallucinate"
"Cancer"
Deluxe Edition Tracklisting:
"Reaching"
"Ignorance"
"Salt" (Acoustic)
"Broken" (Acoustic)
"Sacrifice" (Acoustic
"Cancer" (Acoustic)
"Watchtower" (Live)
"Salt" (Live)
"Sacrifice" (Ray Volpe Remix)
"Salt" (Fairlane Remix)
