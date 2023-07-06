The Eagles Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

Tour poster

The Eagles have announced the initial thirteen U.S. dates for their The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour that will kick off this fall and will feature support from Steely Dan.

The first leg of dates will launch on September 7th in New York City at Madison Square Garden and will conclude on November 17th in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center.



These dates are just the first. The announcement shared, "During The Long Goodbye, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025."

The band had this to say, "The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on. With love and gratitude, The Eagles"



The general on-sale for tickets will start Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM local time. See the announced dates below:



Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Friday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

