The Eagles Expand Farewell Tour Due To Overwhelming Demand

Tour poster

(hennemusic) The Eagles have expanded their farewell tour with the addition of more fall US dates "due to overwhelming demand." Set to open in New York's Madison Square Garden on September 7, "The Long Goodbye" series will now feature second shows in New York, Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta and St. Paul, MN.

The multi-year run will see Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

The tour - which will also see Steely Dan joining these historic shows while commemorating their own 50+ year career - is expected to continue into 2025.

"We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful," says The Eagles. "Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

