The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'

(DawBell) The Gaslight Anthem return with their first new song in nine years, 'Positive Charge'. Produced and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile), 'Positive Charge' illuminates the band's triumphant return to music with a vigorous dose of rock and roll energy. Running wild with colossal guitar hooks partnered with frontman Brain Fallon's raspy yet weighty vocals, the track is a natural evolution of the band's signature heartland punk sound.
Speaking about the track, lead singer Brian Fallon says: "Positive Charge began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience. The central theme is about looking at the things you've come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something."
The band will tour the US in May, ahead of a hometown show supporting punk legends The Misfits in Newark, New Jersey as well as festival appearances including Four Chord Music Festival and Bourbon and Beyond this summer.
After announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2015, The Gaslight Anthem reunited in 2018 for a series of concerts (including the band's biggest ever UK show to date at London's OVO Arena Wembley) to promote the release of The '59 Sound Sessions, a nine-track set featuring rare and previously unreleased songs recorded in the months before the group headed into the studio to cut 2008's The '59 Sound. The band announced their full-time reunion in 2022 with plans to tour and record their upcoming sixth album.
THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - US TOUR 2023
MAY
1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor Site
21 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale
23 - Portland, ME - The State Theatre
25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
27 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
JULY
8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
29 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island
AUGUST
13 - Washington, PA - Four Chord Music Fest
SEPTEMBER
15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
22 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
26 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
27 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
29 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
30 - La Vista, NE - The Astro - Indoor Theater
OCTOBER
2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
7 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane
