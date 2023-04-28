The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'

Single art

(DawBell) The Gaslight Anthem return with their first new song in nine years, 'Positive Charge'. Produced and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile), 'Positive Charge' illuminates the band's triumphant return to music with a vigorous dose of rock and roll energy. Running wild with colossal guitar hooks partnered with frontman Brain Fallon's raspy yet weighty vocals, the track is a natural evolution of the band's signature heartland punk sound.

Speaking about the track, lead singer Brian Fallon says: "Positive Charge began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience. The central theme is about looking at the things you've come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something."

The band will tour the US in May, ahead of a hometown show supporting punk legends The Misfits in Newark, New Jersey as well as festival appearances including Four Chord Music Festival and Bourbon and Beyond this summer.

After announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2015, The Gaslight Anthem reunited in 2018 for a series of concerts (including the band's biggest ever UK show to date at London's OVO Arena Wembley) to promote the release of The '59 Sound Sessions, a nine-track set featuring rare and previously unreleased songs recorded in the months before the group headed into the studio to cut 2008's The '59 Sound. The band announced their full-time reunion in 2022 with plans to tour and record their upcoming sixth album.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - US TOUR 2023

MAY

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor Site

21 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

23 - Portland, ME - The State Theatre

25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

27 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

JULY

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

29 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island

AUGUST

13 - Washington, PA - Four Chord Music Fest

SEPTEMBER

15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

27 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

29 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

30 - La Vista, NE - The Astro - Indoor Theater

OCTOBER

2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

7 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

Related Stories

Yellowcard and The Gaslight Anthem Lead Four Chord Music Festival Lineup

The Gaslight Anthem Announce Spring Headline Tour

The Gaslight Anthem Played Surprise Reunion Show (2022 In Review)

The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show

More The Gaslight Anthem News