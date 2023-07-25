The Rolling Stones Preview Forty Licks Reissue With 'Gimme Shelter' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing a new visualizer video for their 1969 classic, "Gimme Shelter", ahead of the song's inclusion on the upcoming reissue of the group's 2002 collection, "Forty Licks".
The opening track from "Let It Bleed" is one of more than three dozen of the most enduring and anthemic songs from the group's peerless career featured on the set, which was initially released to celebrate the Stones' 40th anniversary and to mark the beginning of their massive Licks tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour in history up to that time.
"Forty Licks" will be released digitally for the first time on July 26; two days later, it will be available, again for the first time, in a lavish, limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl version, housed in a wide spined gatefold sleeve. At the same time, Stones fans will also have an opportunity to stream new Dolby Atmos versions of the album's 40 tracks.
Watch the new video for "Gimme Shelter" here.
