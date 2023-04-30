The Stone Eye Release New Video And Album

Album art

(CowGirlZen) The Stone Eye have released a video for their brand new single, "OOGIE-DEW", along with their brand new studio album, Fata Morgana (4/28). The Stone Eye have struck the match and lit the fuse for their new album Fata Morgana.

Having released two singles previously from their album ("Donora", and "Not My Circus"), the third one spinning from their album is "Oogie-Dew", a track in the list of sounds that identify themselves only as the marked workings of The Stone Eye.

The Stone Eye can be summed up but never boxed as a band that brings experimental to a rock of ebb-flow that transcends the universe of musical components. Jamming somewhere between Stoner and Psychedelic rock like no other. The Stone Eye is undeniably their own breed and brand of music.

"It's about time! We have arrived at our final destination after over a year and a half of hard work. We are very excited to share our latest creations, the "Oogie-Dew" video and Fata Morgana album, with the world. We feel as though Fata Morgana, along with the aforementioned single, is our finest work to date and really showcases the progression of the band from a musical standpoint. Throughout the record, you will find a multitude of genres being navigated through as we all tried to create a record that showcased our love for music as a whole, and not just love for one specific genre of music. As a result, we feel as though the album is dripping with personality and will be a very engaging listening experience for whomever our audience may include. From us to you, enjoy!" - Stephen Burdick

Watch the video below:

Related Stories

More The Stone Eye News