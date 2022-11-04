Thomas Rhett Announces The Home Team Tour

Thomas Rhett has announced that he will be hitting the road next summer for The Home Team Tour 23 that will feature support from Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

The 40-city trek is set to kick off on May 4th in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena and will wrap up on September 29th in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena.

Rhett had this to say, "Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be. I can't wait to see the joy on y'alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We're definitely gonna have a good time."

See the dates and the announcement video below:

5/4/2023 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5/5/2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/6/2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5/18/2023 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

5/19/2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5/20/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

6/8/2023 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

6/9/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/10/2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/15/2023 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

6/16/2023 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

6/17/2023 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

6/23/2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

7/6/2023 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7/7/2023 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/8/2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/13/2023 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/14/2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7/15/2023 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

7/20/2023 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

7/21/2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

7/22/2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

7/27/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/28/2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7/29/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

8/3/2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/4/2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/5/2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

8/17/2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

8/18/2023 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

8/19/2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/14/2023 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

9/15/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

9/16/2023 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

9/21/2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

9/22/2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/23/2023 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

9/28/2023 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

9/29/2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

