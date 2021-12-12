.

Tim McGraw Announces US Amphitheater Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 12-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tim McGraw Announces US Amphitheater Tour
Tour poster

Tim McGraw has announced that they he will be hitting the road next spring to launch the McGraw Tour 2022 of amphitheaters across the U.S and featuring direct support from Russell Dickerson.

He will be kicking off the 17-city trek on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR and will wrap up the tour on June 4th in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public next Friday, December 17th at 10am local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning December 14 at 10am local time until December 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

McGraw Tour Dates


Fri Apr 29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sat Apr 30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thur May 05 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Fri May 06 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Sat May 07 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
Thur May 12 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Fri May 13 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Sat May 14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Thurs May 19 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
Sat May 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Thur May 26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Fri May 27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat May 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Thur Jun 02 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
Fri Jun 03 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Jun 04 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Festival Appearances


Sat Feb 19 - San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Rodeo
Sun March 6 - Arlington, TX - The American Rodeo
Sat March 12 - Norca, CA - Boots in the Park
Thur April 7 - Augusta, GA - XPR Augusta
Sat June 18 - Winsted, MN - Winstock Country Music Festival
Fri June 24 - North Platte, NE - NEBRASKAland DAYS
Sat June 25 - Grand Junction, CO - Country Jam
Sun July 31 - Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

Related Stories


Tim McGraw Announces US Amphitheater Tour

Tim McGraw Premieres '7500 OBO' Video

Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'

Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video

Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'

News > Tim McGraw

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more

Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour