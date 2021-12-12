Tim McGraw Announces US Amphitheater Tour

Tour poster

Tim McGraw has announced that they he will be hitting the road next spring to launch the McGraw Tour 2022 of amphitheaters across the U.S and featuring direct support from Russell Dickerson.

He will be kicking off the 17-city trek on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR and will wrap up the tour on June 4th in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public next Friday, December 17th at 10am local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning December 14 at 10am local time until December 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

McGraw Tour Dates

Festival Appearances

Fri Apr 29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMPSat Apr 30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreThur May 05 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's PlaceFri May 06 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheaterSat May 07 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial AmphitheaterThur May 12 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionFri May 13 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank AmphitheaterSat May 14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf AmphitheaterThurs May 19 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music CenterFri May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - BB&T PavilionSat May 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music ParkThur May 26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at LakeviewFri May 27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts CenterSat May 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube LiveThur Jun 02 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity TheatreFri Jun 03 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterSat Jun 04 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity CenterSat Feb 19 - San Antonio, TX - San Antonio RodeoSun March 6 - Arlington, TX - The American RodeoSat March 12 - Norca, CA - Boots in the ParkThur April 7 - Augusta, GA - XPR AugustaSat June 18 - Winsted, MN - Winstock Country Music FestivalFri June 24 - North Platte, NE - NEBRASKAland DAYSSat June 25 - Grand Junction, CO - Country JamSun July 31 - Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

Related Stories

Tim McGraw Premieres '7500 OBO' Video

Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'

Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video

Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'

News > Tim McGraw