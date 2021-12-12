Tim McGraw Announces US Amphitheater Tour

Tim McGraw has announced that they he will be hitting the road next spring to launch the McGraw Tour 2022 of amphitheaters across the U.S and featuring direct support from Russell Dickerson.
He will be kicking off the 17-city trek on April 29th at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR and will wrap up the tour on June 4th in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center.
Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public next Friday, December 17th at 10am local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning December 14 at 10am local time until December 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
