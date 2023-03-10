Train's Pat Monahan Admires Younger Music Stars

(AXS TV) During his conversation with Sammy Hagar on "Rock and Roll Road Trip," Train's Pat Monahan shared his admiration for rock legends like Sammy, but explained why he's more intrigued by today's younger musicians who are making their mark online.
"If you can make an impression on somebody through song and it ends up somewhere on the internet that other people have access to it, then all of a sudden you have something really special," said Monahan.
"I just want to be more like the things that I respect. I grew up wanting to be like you, and now I want to be like these young kinds that are making an impression on people."
Check out Pat's full conversation and duet with Sammy on "Rock and Roll Road Trip" below
