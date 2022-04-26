.

Travis Denning Shares New Song 'She's On It'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-25-2022

Travis Denning has released brand new track called "She's On It," that he co-wrote with Jamie Paulin, Paul DiGiovanni and was co-produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover.

He had this to say about the new track, "We recently played 'She's On It' at a live show and the reaction felt instantaneous. This track has been a favorite of mine and the team's for a little while and so we felt like now was the time to put it out there to a wider audience. Hopefully listeners dig it. I can't wait to get out here and play it at more shows."

Denning also shared that he has been tapped to join Dierks Bentley out on the road this summer and he will also perform at upcoming major festivals including Stagecoach, CMA Fest, TidalWave Music Festival and more. Stream the new song below:

