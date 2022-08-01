Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has announced that he will be releasing a new EP called "Dancin' In The Country" on August 19th and that his debut solo album will arrive on January 27th.
The new EP will include five new songs, along with Tyler's latest single "5 Foot 9" and his camp says that it is a "project of specially selected songs for the fans in advance of Hubbard's upcoming album and for his live shows this fall on Keith Urban's The Speed Of Now World Tour."
Tyler had this to say, "We've been releasing new music throughout this summer, and now I'm so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project - these songs have been waiting to be heard!
"Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can't wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist." See the track details below:
Dancin' In The Country (Written by Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban)
Baby Gets Her Lovin' (Written by Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith)
Everybody Needs A Bar (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zachary Kale)
Inside And Out (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)
I'm The Only One (Written by Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins)
5 Foot 9 (Written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)
Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Announces New Single
Tyler Hubbard Sings 'Stand By Me' To His Baby Daughter
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games
Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release
David Bowie World Fan Convention Coming To U.S. In 2023
The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy Lead Backroads Blues Festival Tour
Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings