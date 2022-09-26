Tyler Hubbard Goes 'Inside and Out' With New Video

Still from the video

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has premiered a music video for his new single, "Inside and Out". The song comes from his six-track project "Dancin' In The Country."

Tyler had this to say, "This is one of my favorite songs, and I'm really excited for people to hear and see the message behind it through the video.

"'Inside And Out' is also a family favorite, and my daughter calls it 'her song,' but the message is universal. I want my wife, kids, and really anyone listening, to know that inner beauty is more important than outer beauty...and I want everyone to hear that message in this song.

"When I watch the video, I'm reminded of being a child and the innocence and the fun and the beauty of that stage of life. I hope as adults, we can channel and remember the inner child that's within all of us." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Tyler Hubbard Delivers 'Everybody Needs A Bar' Video

Tyler Hubbard To Perform On The Today Show

Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country

Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour

Tyler Hubbard Music and Merch

News > Tyler Hubbard