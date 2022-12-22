Vader Announce Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour

Tour poster

Polish metal veterans Vader have announced that they will be launching their Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour next spring.

The 29-date trek will also feature Krisiun and Decrepit Birth and will kick off on March 18th at the Nile Theater in Mesa, AZ. It will wrap up on April 17th in San Diego, Ca at Brick by Brick.

Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek had this to say, "FINALLY, we are announcing the long-awaited US & Canada tour. It's been a while since our last visit to the North American continent in early 2020.

"Together with Continental and Nuclear Blast, we prepared a very special show including a set of songs from the debut of The Ultimate Incantation (30-year anniversary) and Revelations (20-year anniversary).

"Quite a number of them were very occasionally or never played before. A nice mix of other Vader albums should satisfy every VaderManiac indeed.

"Revelations Of The Wicked - North America 2023 will open the Gates to Hell wide just for You. ARE YOU READY?'

3/18/2023 Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

3/19/2023 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

3/20/2023 Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

3/21/2023 Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

3/22/2023 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

3/24/2023 Gramps - Miami, FL

3/25/2023 The Conduit - Orlando, FL

3/26/2023 The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

3/27/2023 Canal Club - Richmond, VA

3/27/2023 Warehouse on Watts - Philadelphia, PA

3/29/2023 Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

3/30/2923 Middle-East Downstairs - Boston, MA

3/31/2023 Studio TD - Montreal, QC

4/01/2023 La Source de la Martinière - Quebec City, QC

4/02/2023 Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

4/03/2023 Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

4/04/2023 The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

4/05/2023 Reggies - Chicago, IL

4/06/2023 Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

4/07/2023 BLVD Nights - Kansas City, MO

4/08/2023 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/09/2023 Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

4/11/2023 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

4/12/2023 Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

4/13/2023 Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

4/14/2023 DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

4/15/2023 Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV

4/16/2023 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

4/17/2023 Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

Related Stories

Vader Expand 2022 World Tour Plans

Vader Going Down Under For Tour This Fall

Vader Releasing Blitzkrieg In Texas This Month

Vader Lead Roman Kostrzewski Tribute Event Lineup

Vader Music and Merch

News > Vader