Vadar Announce New Leg Of 40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024

() Vader Announce Next Part of European "40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024", as their North American Tour with Origin and Inhuman Condition Kicks Off This Week!
Polish Death Metal Legends Vader have announced their "40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024" in Europe for this Summer, joined by Maurycy 'Mauser' Stefanowicz (Vader guitarist in 1997-2008).
Vader's Peter shared: "VADERMANIAX !!! We are so excited to inform You about the upcoming NEXT PART of EUROPEAN 40-Years Of Apocalypse - anniversary Tour 2024 !!!! This will be double special , because we are going to play the whole "Black To The Blind" album as a part of the set - starting on June 13th at "Hellraiser" in Leipzig . Together with best team of Massive Music we will bring extraordinary experience to all Metal Maniax in 23 cities. Do You need more? Here we go: for the WHOLE tour Maurycy 'Mauser' Stefanowicz will join us on stage playing the WHOLE set, bringing back some classic Vader tunes each evening \m/ Vader with THREE guitars are even more deadly and vicious \m/ Now I'm asking You: ARE YOU F****NG READY????"
VADER will kick off their North American "40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024" with ORIGIN + INHUMAN CONDITION on February 3rd!
On the North American tour, the band shared:
"VADERMANIAX !!! We are so happy to announce Vader anniversary tour in USA/Canada in February/March 2024 \m/ Together with Continental Touring and Massive Music we will bring very special, over 90-minutes long set showing the whole four-decades-long history of Vader. We will share stage with Friends from Origin and Inhuman Condition. ARE YOU READY TO RAISE THE APOCALYPSE TOGETHER WITH US?"
Feb-3 Atlanta, GA The Loft
Feb-4 Knoxville, TN The Concourse
Feb-5 Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819
Feb-6 Harrisburg, PA Stage on Herr
Feb-7 Brooklyn, NY Monarch
Feb-8 Providence, RI Alchemy
Feb-9 Montreal, QC Le Studio TD
Feb-10 Quebec City, QC La Source de la Martinière
Feb-11 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
Feb-12 Detroit, MI The Sanctuary
Feb-13 Chicago, IL Reggies
Feb-14 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater - Studio B
Feb-15 Winnipeg, MB Bull Dogs
Feb-16 Regina, SK The Exchange
Feb-17 Edmonton, AB Starlite Room
Feb-18 Calgary, AB Dickens
Feb-20 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theater
Feb-21 Seattle, WA El Corazon
Feb-22 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom
Feb-23 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge
Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA 1720
Feb-25 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
Feb-26 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater
Feb-27 El Paso, TX Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Feb-28 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live
Feb-29 Houston, TX Scout Bar
Mar-2 Miami, FL Gramps
Mar-3 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
30th May - Lodz (PL) at Scenografia*
31st May - Sosnowiec (PL) at Komin*
1st June - Kamenite (CZ) at Kamenite Cas Rock Fest*
13th June - Leipzig (DE) at Hellraiser
14th June - Holzappel (DE) at Mahlstrom Open Air*
15th June - Cerveny Kostelec (CZ) at Czech Deathfest*
16th June - Zabrze (PL) at CK Wiatrak
18th June - Wien (A) at Viper Room
19th June - Budabest (HUN) at Blue Hell & Kvlt
20th June - Kosice (SK) at Collosseum
21st June - Timisoara (ROM) at M2
22nd June - Bucarest (ROM) at Quantic
23rd June - Sofia (BUL) atMixtape 5
25th June - Kranj (SLO) at Trainstation Subart
26th June - Bologna (ITA) at Alchemica
28th June - Mannheim (DE) at MS Connexion Complex
29th June - Freudenberg (DE) at Green Hell Festival*
30th June - Drachten (NL) at Iduna
2nd July - Rotterdam (NL) at Maassilo
3rd July - Amersfoort (NL) at Fluor033
4th July - Hamburg (DE) at Logo
5th July - Osnabruck (DE) at Bastard
6th July - Nijmegen (NL) at Doornroosje
*Vader only
