Vadar Announce New Leg Of 40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024

() Vader Announce Next Part of European "40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024", as their North American Tour with Origin and Inhuman Condition Kicks Off This Week!

Polish Death Metal Legends Vader have announced their "40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024" in Europe for this Summer, joined by Maurycy 'Mauser' Stefanowicz (Vader guitarist in 1997-2008).

Vader's Peter shared: "VADERMANIAX !!! We are so excited to inform You about the upcoming NEXT PART of EUROPEAN 40-Years Of Apocalypse - anniversary Tour 2024 !!!! This will be double special , because we are going to play the whole "Black To The Blind" album as a part of the set - starting on June 13th at "Hellraiser" in Leipzig . Together with best team of Massive Music we will bring extraordinary experience to all Metal Maniax in 23 cities. Do You need more? Here we go: for the WHOLE tour Maurycy 'Mauser' Stefanowicz will join us on stage playing the WHOLE set, bringing back some classic Vader tunes each evening \m/ Vader with THREE guitars are even more deadly and vicious \m/ Now I'm asking You: ARE YOU F****NG READY????"

VADER will kick off their North American "40 Years of the Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2024" with ORIGIN + INHUMAN CONDITION on February 3rd!

On the North American tour, the band shared:

"VADERMANIAX !!! We are so happy to announce Vader anniversary tour in USA/Canada in February/March 2024 \m/ Together with Continental Touring and Massive Music we will bring very special, over 90-minutes long set showing the whole four-decades-long history of Vader. We will share stage with Friends from Origin and Inhuman Condition. ARE YOU READY TO RAISE THE APOCALYPSE TOGETHER WITH US?"

Feb-3 Atlanta, GA The Loft

Feb-4 Knoxville, TN The Concourse

Feb-5 Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

Feb-6 Harrisburg, PA Stage on Herr

Feb-7 Brooklyn, NY Monarch

Feb-8 Providence, RI Alchemy

Feb-9 Montreal, QC Le Studio TD

Feb-10 Quebec City, QC La Source de la Martinière

Feb-11 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

Feb-12 Detroit, MI The Sanctuary

Feb-13 Chicago, IL Reggies

Feb-14 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater - Studio B

Feb-15 Winnipeg, MB Bull Dogs

Feb-16 Regina, SK The Exchange

Feb-17 Edmonton, AB Starlite Room

Feb-18 Calgary, AB Dickens

Feb-20 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theater

Feb-21 Seattle, WA El Corazon

Feb-22 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

Feb-23 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge

Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA 1720

Feb-25 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

Feb-26 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

Feb-27 El Paso, TX Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Feb-28 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

Feb-29 Houston, TX Scout Bar

Mar-2 Miami, FL Gramps

Mar-3 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

30th May - Lodz (PL) at Scenografia*

31st May - Sosnowiec (PL) at Komin*

1st June - Kamenite (CZ) at Kamenite Cas Rock Fest*

13th June - Leipzig (DE) at Hellraiser

14th June - Holzappel (DE) at Mahlstrom Open Air*

15th June - Cerveny Kostelec (CZ) at Czech Deathfest*

16th June - Zabrze (PL) at CK Wiatrak

18th June - Wien (A) at Viper Room

19th June - Budabest (HUN) at Blue Hell & Kvlt

20th June - Kosice (SK) at Collosseum

21st June - Timisoara (ROM) at M2

22nd June - Bucarest (ROM) at Quantic

23rd June - Sofia (BUL) atMixtape 5

25th June - Kranj (SLO) at Trainstation Subart

26th June - Bologna (ITA) at Alchemica

28th June - Mannheim (DE) at MS Connexion Complex

29th June - Freudenberg (DE) at Green Hell Festival*

30th June - Drachten (NL) at Iduna

2nd July - Rotterdam (NL) at Maassilo

3rd July - Amersfoort (NL) at Fluor033

4th July - Hamburg (DE) at Logo

5th July - Osnabruck (DE) at Bastard

6th July - Nijmegen (NL) at Doornroosje

*Vader only

