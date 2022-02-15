Visions Of Atlantis Joining DragonForce American Tour

(Freeman) Visions Of Atlantis are eager to make their return to North America! Earlier this year, the band was tapped by power metal icons DragonForce to join their upcoming Spring North American tour.

Rounding out the lineup is direct support from Firewind, along with Seven Spires opening on the bill. The tour kicks off on March 7th in Santa Ana, CA, and will land in over 30 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada before concluding in Berkeley, CA on April 23rd.

Visions Of Atlantis says about the tour: "We are more than delighted to steer our ship back over the Atlantic to North America! With new wind under our sails, we are ready to conquer!"

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li adds: "We are so excited to welcome Visions Of Atlantis to our North American tour in March and April. We wanted to bring a huge show, with an amazing line-up and crazy production. Visions Of Atlantis brings a ton of energy to the stage, and they're incredible musicians. We can't wait to get on the road with them!"

Mar. 7, 2022 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

Mar. 8, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory *

Mar. 9, 2022 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *

Mar. 10, 2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

Mar. 11, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune *

Mar. 13, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

Mar. 15, 2022 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater *

Mar. 16, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

Mar. 18, 2022 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

Mar. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *

Mar. 20, 2022 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Mar. 22, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

Mar. 23, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Mar. 24, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

Mar. 25, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Mar. 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Mar. 27, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

Mar. 29, 2022 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

Mar. 30, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Mar. 31, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Apr. 1, 2022 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

Apr. 2, 2022 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Apr. 3, 2022 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Apr. 5, 2022 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Apr. 6, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

Apr. 7, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Apr. 8, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

Apr. 9, 2022 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes

Apr. 10, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

Apr. 12, 2022 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

Apr. 13, 2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Apr. 15, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

Apr. 16, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Apr. 17, 2022 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Apr. 19, 2022 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

Apr. 20, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Apr. 22, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Apr. 23, 2022 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

* = without Firewind

