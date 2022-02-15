Visions Of Atlantis Joining DragonForce American Tour

(Freeman) Visions Of Atlantis are eager to make their return to North America! Earlier this year, the band was tapped by power metal icons DragonForce to join their upcoming Spring North American tour.
Rounding out the lineup is direct support from Firewind, along with Seven Spires opening on the bill. The tour kicks off on March 7th in Santa Ana, CA, and will land in over 30 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada before concluding in Berkeley, CA on April 23rd.
Visions Of Atlantis says about the tour: "We are more than delighted to steer our ship back over the Atlantic to North America! With new wind under our sails, we are ready to conquer!"
DragonForce guitarist Herman Li adds: "We are so excited to welcome Visions Of Atlantis to our North American tour in March and April. We wanted to bring a huge show, with an amazing line-up and crazy production. Visions Of Atlantis brings a ton of energy to the stage, and they're incredible musicians. We can't wait to get on the road with them!"
Mar. 7, 2022 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *
Mar. 8, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory *
Mar. 9, 2022 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post *
Mar. 10, 2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *
Mar. 11, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune *
Mar. 13, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *
Mar. 15, 2022 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater *
Mar. 16, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
Mar. 18, 2022 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *
Mar. 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *
Mar. 20, 2022 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Mar. 22, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
Mar. 23, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
Mar. 24, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
Mar. 25, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Mar. 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Mar. 27, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
Mar. 29, 2022 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
Mar. 30, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
Mar. 31, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Apr. 1, 2022 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
Apr. 2, 2022 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Apr. 3, 2022 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Apr. 5, 2022 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Apr. 6, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
Apr. 7, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Apr. 8, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
Apr. 9, 2022 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Petes
Apr. 10, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
Apr. 12, 2022 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
Apr. 13, 2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Apr. 15, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
Apr. 16, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Apr. 17, 2022 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
Apr. 19, 2022 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
Apr. 20, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Apr. 22, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
Apr. 23, 2022 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
* = without Firewind
