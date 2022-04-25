Waxflower Recruit Sydney Sprague For 'Misaligned Love'

Waxflower have shared their brand new single "Misaligned Love", which features Sydney Sprague, and comes from their forthcoming sophomore EP, "The Sound Of What Went Wrong" (out April 29th).
Daniel Seymour had this to say, "Having the wonderful Sydney Sprague feature on this track was an incredible honour & she really helped to elevate 'Misaligned Love' to a place that we couldn't, without her.
"We've been huge fans of hers for a couple of years now, so when the opportunity arose with 'Misaligned Love', we reached out to her to feature and thankfully she agreed! She's just finished touring with Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional, so no doubt she'll be over in Australia soon & we can finally celebrate this track together, in person."
Lead vocalist Tristan Higginson shared, "'Misaligned Love' is about timelines that never merged. Two people having feelings for each other at different times in their life that never connected. It's about coming to terms that in a different timeline things could have been different, and having to mourn the loss of what you never actually had." Stream the song below:
