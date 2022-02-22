Waxflower Reveal New Single 'Ring'

Brisbane rockers Waxflower have released a brand new track called "Ring." The track is the follow-up to the band's last single "Soak", which arrived late last year.
Waxflower frontman Tristan Higginson says that the new single "is a self-affirmation. A reminder to myself that it's worth fighting odds, industry and enemies to keep my creative passion alive."
"I almost gave up on music before Waxflower. Questioning my ability at the backend of a decade of failed projects and crumbling under the weight of panic disorder, I recorded a demo as a last ditch effort to get something started.
"A year and a half later I was playing with my heroes, beginning to do the things I'd always dreamed. It's me trying to calm the insecurities that keep me from putting myself on the line creatively.
"Don't let your insecurities get in the way of where you want to be." Stream the song below:
