Whiskey Myers Announce Firewater Music Festival Lineup

(EBM) As Whiskey Myers continue to reveal new music off their forthcoming sixth studio album, Tornillo, set for release July 29 via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers, the group adds to the excitement around everything they have in store this year with today's announcement of their personally curated Firewater Music Festival lineup.



Set to perform on Friday, Sept. 30 & Saturday, Oct. 1 in addition to Whiskey Myers are a who's who of artists straddling the lines of country, rock and Americana. With the festival returning for its second year, the highly anticipated lineup features Blackberry Smoke, Old 97's, Read Southall Band, Nikki Lane, Quaker City Night Hawks, 49 Winchester, Goodbye June, Ausitn Meade, The Georgia thunderbolts, them Dirty Roses and The Weathered Souls. Additionally, Thursday, Sept. 29 will feature an exclusive pre-party with the lineup to be announced soon.



"We were just thinking about 'what do we want to do here? Who do we get to play?'," front man Cody Cannon recently shared with Outsider of curating the inaugural lineup in 2021. "Then at the end of the day, it's like, we just need to get our friends. Our favorite bands around are the people that we're friends with. So, all those people on there, man, we just think the world of them... we're very thankful to be able to put that together and just have all our friends at the same place at once."

In addition to a reunion of musical friends on stage, the festival located just south of Kansas City on 150 acres of meadows, ponds and wooded hills will offer the ultimate outdoor lifestyle experience for fans with the live concerts supplemented by on-site activities include canoeing, zip-lining, rock climbing, archery and a swimming pool.



Two-day GA passes for Friday & Saturday's concerts are priced at $124 and include free tent camping while two-day VIP passes, which also include free tent camping as well as a dedicated viewing area and private bathrooms, are priced at $224. Two-day Super VIP passes, priced at $399, include the standard VIP amenities as well as exclusive access to a viewing deck with optimal views of the performances.



Guests may also purchase an early entry pass for $39 to begin camping Thursday, Sept. 29 and to attend the exclusive pre-party concert. Primitive RV sites are available as an add-on for $200. All tickets are on sale now with monthly payment plans available.

