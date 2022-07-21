Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of 'The Deeper The Love'

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming video featuring the 2022 remix of their 1989 hit, "The Deeper The Love", from their newly-available remixed and remastered "Greatest Hits" collection.

The US and UK Top 40 hit was originally the second single from the "Slip Of The Tongue" album, which is one of three records featured on the set, alongside 1984's "Slide It In" and 1987's "Whitesnake", as well as other deep cuts and rarities.

The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love." "Greatest Hits" is now available on digital and streaming services worldwide, alongside CD, 2LP and CD/Blu-ray editions .

Whitesnake recently cancelled the remaining dates of a European tour due to "continuing health challenges." Learn more and watch the 2022 remix video for the song here.

