.

Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of 'The Deeper The Love'

Bruce Henne | 07-21-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Whitesnake Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming video featuring the 2022 remix of their 1989 hit, "The Deeper The Love", from their newly-available remixed and remastered "Greatest Hits" collection.

The US and UK Top 40 hit was originally the second single from the "Slip Of The Tongue" album, which is one of three records featured on the set, alongside 1984's "Slide It In" and 1987's "Whitesnake", as well as other deep cuts and rarities.

The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love." "Greatest Hits" is now available on digital and streaming services worldwide, alongside CD, 2LP and CD/Blu-ray editions .

Whitesnake recently cancelled the remaining dates of a European tour due to "continuing health challenges." Learn more and watch the 2022 remix video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of 'The Deeper The Love'

Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges

Whitesnake Stream 'Guilty Of Love' 2022 Remix

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection

Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'

Whitesnake Music and Merch

News > Whitesnake

advertisement
Day In Rock

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more

Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album- Dope To Offer Free Downloads Of New Album- Queen- more

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live

Song Premiere: Stryper's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Latest News

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'

A Day To Remember Share 'Miracle' Video

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share New Single

Norma Jean Share 'Sleep Explosion' Video

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album

Tenille Townes Dominates Canadian Country Music Association Awards Nominations

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage

25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Welcomes Fans To Comic-Con