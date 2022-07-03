Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55

(hennemusic) Linda Kramer, the wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, passed away last month at the age of 55. The Boston Globe reports the Kramer family has now issued a statement on her June 22 passing while not providing any further details about a cause of death.
The media outlet notes that Joey - a founding member of Aerosmith - announced in March that he was taking a temporary leave of absence from the band to "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," according to news at the time.
The family said Linda "was the love of Joey's life" and the couple was "inseparable." Joey once described meeting his future wife as "the biggest rush you ever had in your life."
According to an obituary via The Boston Herald, Linda worked in the high-tech industry most recently as a contract administrator for Hewitt Packard.
There are no services planned at this time, with service to be held by the family at a later date. Read more here.
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Solo Tour Dates
Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates
Aerosmith Stream 1971 Live Package The Road Starts Hear
Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Sitting Out Las Vegas Residency Shows
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more
Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19- Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series- Def Leppard Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour- more
Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'
Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55
Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released As 'The Sylvia Sessions'
Smash Mouth Share New Song '4th Of July'
Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Biography Coming This Fall
Gears Share 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)' Video
Slowly Slowly Premiere Daisy Chain Video
Nile Part Ways With Brad Parris