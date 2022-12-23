Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55 (2022 In Review)

Album art

(hennemusic) Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55 was a top 22 story from July 2022: Linda Kramer, the wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, passed away last month at the age of 55. The Boston Globe reports the Kramer family has now issued a statement on her June 22 passing while not providing any further details about a cause of death.

The media outlet notes that Joey - a founding member of Aerosmith - announced in March that he was taking a temporary leave of absence from the band to "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," according to news at the time.

The family said Linda "was the love of Joey's life" and the couple was "inseparable." Joey once described meeting his future wife as "the biggest rush you ever had in your life."

According to an obituary via The Boston Herald, Linda worked in the high-tech industry most recently as a contract administrator for Hewitt Packard. Read more here.

