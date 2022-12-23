Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55 (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55 was a top 22 story from July 2022: Linda Kramer, the wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, passed away last month at the age of 55. The Boston Globe reports the Kramer family has now issued a statement on her June 22 passing while not providing any further details about a cause of death.
The media outlet notes that Joey - a founding member of Aerosmith - announced in March that he was taking a temporary leave of absence from the band to "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," according to news at the time.
The family said Linda "was the love of Joey's life" and the couple was "inseparable." Joey once described meeting his future wife as "the biggest rush you ever had in your life."
According to an obituary via The Boston Herald, Linda worked in the high-tech industry most recently as a contract administrator for Hewitt Packard. Read more here.
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Entered Rehab (2022 In Review)
Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Sat Out Las Vegas Residency Shows (2022 In Review)
Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release (2022 In Review)
Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency Dates Due To Illness
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Metallica Stream 'Lux AEterna' Live Debut Performance Video
Unearth, Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife Announce Tour
The Marley Brothers Announce Red Rocks Concerts
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round
AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans
Iron Maiden Frontman Goes Behind The Scenes Of Recant Tour
Chino Moreno's Crosses Cover George Michael's One More Try
Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Team Up With Insane Clown Posse Star