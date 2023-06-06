Will Haven Deliver 'Diablito' Video

(Earsplit) "Diablito" is the incinerating new single from Sacramento, California-based metallic hardcore/noise metal veterans Will Haven. A video for the song has been unveiled today as the newest song advancing the band's seventh album, VII, nearing release on Minus Head Records this July.



Arguably the heaviest and darkest material from WILL HAVEN to date, the ten songs on VII take longtime fans back to the band's earliest releases, while the band continues to expand on their atmospheric and immersive qualities. VII was recorded at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento, engineered by Joe Johnston (Deftones, Dance Gavin Dance, Hoods), produced and mixed by Joe Johnston and Will Haven, and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music. The record also features guest vocals and additional lyrics on "Evolution Of A Man" by Reykjavik Osburn Bigfeather, and the final note of "La Ultima Nota" was played by Will Haven fans.



The video for the new "Diablito" single was written and directed by David Owen Blackley for Her Name Is Murder Productions. Guitarist Jeff Irwin reveals, "This was one of the earlier tracks I wrote for the record, but it evolved all the way up to when we were recording it. I would take the song home even after the studio and work on the ending trying to make it something epic, I think we finally added all my ambient guitars at the end of our last few sessions, and it's one of my favorite songs on the album. Grady came up with the name of the song and he wanted to base the lyrics off our record El Diablo. That is a very important record to us, and we were coming up on our 25th anniversary of it while writing VII, so we wanted to give a tip of the cap to that record. Grady is a genius when it comes to writing."

