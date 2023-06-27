Wolfgang Van Halen 'Take A Bow' With New Mammoth WVH Song

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen is streaming a lyric video for "Take A Bow", as the latest preview to the August 4 release of the forthcoming album "Mammoth II."
The tune follows "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" and "Like A Pastime" as the third single issued from the project which, like the 2021 self-titled debut, was produced by Michael Baskette and recorded at the famed 5150 studios.
"Mammoth II" sees Wolfgang write all the material and record the instruments and vocals for the set, which marks the band's first album as part of a new deal with BMG.
The touring lineup of Mammoth WVH is currently on the road in Europe where the group has been mixing headline shows and festival appearances with a series of select dates opening for Metallica.
Stream the "Take A Bow" lyric video here.
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Wolfgang Van Halen, David Draiman and More On Extended Season Of The Power Hour
Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album With End of the World Video
Def Leppard And Sammy Receiving Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Falling Sky'- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Guns N' Roses Joined By Dave Grohl At Glastonbury Festival- Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover- more
Russell Dickerson Announces New EP With 'Ride The Wave' Video- The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023- more
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know