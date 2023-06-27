Wolfgang Van Halen 'Take A Bow' With New Mammoth WVH Song

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen is streaming a lyric video for "Take A Bow", as the latest preview to the August 4 release of the forthcoming album "Mammoth II."

The tune follows "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" and "Like A Pastime" as the third single issued from the project which, like the 2021 self-titled debut, was produced by Michael Baskette and recorded at the famed 5150 studios.

"Mammoth II" sees Wolfgang write all the material and record the instruments and vocals for the set, which marks the band's first album as part of a new deal with BMG.

The touring lineup of Mammoth WVH is currently on the road in Europe where the group has been mixing headline shows and festival appearances with a series of select dates opening for Metallica.

Stream the "Take A Bow" lyric video here.

