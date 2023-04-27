ZO2 Reunite and Plan New Music

Promo photo

(dmk) After a ten-year hiatus following the tragic death of co-founder and bassist David Z, power rock trio ZO2 has revealed that they are officially reuniting and adding bassist Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken) to the lineup. The newly-formed band is already working on new material and a single and video are slated to debut on their recently launched YouTube channel by the end of the year.

According to ZO2 Co-Founder and Vocalist Paulie Z, McNabb was a "natural fit for the band" as he had performed with them on several occasions and that their "chemistry was undeniable."



"We weren't really looking to put the band back together," said Paulie Z. "However, after Sean performed with us at last year's DAVE JAM benefit concert and my birthday party last month to support the David Z Foundation I set up in my brother's name, we just knew that we had something special."

In addition to writing, ZO2 is also performing select shows including the famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 28 as well as unveiling new and exciting content on their YouTube channel. In fact, the band is unleashing an onslaught of old footage, including re-released music videos and never-before-seen footage as well as new and exciting videos for fans, like contests, give-aways, and promos.

"We are really excited about this next chapter of the band," said Paulie Z. "We have a new energy and can't wait for fans to rediscover us. We invite everyone to subscribe to our YouTube channel and go on the journey with us."

Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots, King's X, Steven Adler More Raise 90K At D.A.V.E JAM

More ZO2 News