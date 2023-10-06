Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink'

(BBR) Jason Aldean has shared a lyric video for his new song "Whiskey Drink," which was written by Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan and comes from his forthcoming album, "Highway Desperado,"that will arrive on November 3rd release.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO features fourteen total tracks, including Aldean's breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single and current Top 5 Country radio hit, "Try That In A Small Town." In addition to today's new track, the album also features the newly released track "Let Your Boys Be Country," as well as three tracks co-written by Aldean. The 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, "Tough Crowd," at this year's ACM Awards, where Aldean was an Entertainer of the Year nominee.

The album marks the first new music since Aldean's 10th studio project, the double album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned praise from Rolling Stone, Stereogum, The Tennessean, Entertainment Tonight, E! News and more. The album earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Country Song" and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart - more than any other artist - his "songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard) and have "vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution). His current tour of the same name continues through October 27th. For more information on Jason Aldean including additional tour dates and new music, visit www.JasonAldean.com.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO Track Listing:

1. Tough Crowd - Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

2. Let Your Boys Be Country - Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, Micah Wilshire

3. Knew You'd Come Around - Kurt Allison, Ben Hayslip, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

4. Hungover In A Hotel - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, David Lee Murphy, Neil Thrasher

5. Try That In A Small Town - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

6. Whiskey Drink - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

7. Whose Rearview - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

8. I'm Over You - Josh Phillips, Michael Tyler, Micah Wilshire

9. Rather Watch You - Jessi Alexander, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

10. Breakup Breakdown - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan

11. Get Away From You - Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

12. Changing Bars - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

13. From This Beer On - Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

14. Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

Produced by Michael Knox

