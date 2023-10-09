.

Lainey Wilson Takes 'Watermelon Moonshine' To No. 1 At Country Radio

10/09/2023 03:38 PM EDT

(BBR) Multi award-winning singer songwriter and break-out actress, Lainey Wilson received her fifth consecutive No.1 song at Country Radio with "Watermelon Moonshine" off her critically acclaimed album, Bell Bottom Country.
"Watermelon Moonshine" follows as the second single from Bell Bottom Country, with the first being "Heart Like A Truck."

Earlier this month, "Watermelon Moonshine" also hit No.1 on Billboard's Country airplay, making her the first solo female artist in two years to have a song reach No.1, and the female artist to have the most No.1's on Billboard's Country Airplay charts this decade. The last solo female to top the Billboard Country airplay was Wilson's "Things a Man Oughta Know" in Sept. 2021.

"I'm so honored that 'Watermelon Moonshine' hit #1 on Country Radio this week! This song was co-written with two incredible songwriters, Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt, and I couldn't be more proud listening to folks sing it back at shows," said Wilson. "This track represents the storytelling I grew up with and reflects on that young love we all like to reminisce on."

Previously breaking the record for the shortest gap between No.1 singles at Country Radio this year with her song "Heart Like a Truck" and her "wait in the truck" collaboration with HARDY, there's no sign of Wilson slowing down, as she continues to establish her prominence within the Country industry, most recently being named the most nominated artist at this year's CMA Awards with a record-breaking nine nominations, including Album and Entertainer of The Year.
Already this year, Wilson has won four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards, three PCCA Awards, completed a 28-date sold-out headlining tour, made her Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Lollapalooza debut, was honored as Billboard Women in Music's 2023 "Rulebreaker", and started touring stadiums with Luke Combs as support on his world tour. Fans can also catch Lainey at festivals including Riverfront Revival, Rome River Jam, Desert Sky Music Festival, HARDY's The Mockingbird & The Crow tour and at Wilson's four sold-out "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" shows at NFR later this year.

